Space X launches text notification system for beach closures

Local News

by: Victoria Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX launched a text notification system for Boca Chica Beach closures, according to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

Mayor Mendez announced the new system on a social media post with an explanation on the importance of the system.

“The text system was set up to alleviate the confusion on the actual start times of closures,” said Mendez.

Anyone interested in receiving real-time updates on closures can subscribe by texting “Beach” to 1-877-591-2152.

The County also maintains an online page for beach related closures at www.cameroncounty.us/spacex/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday