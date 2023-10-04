Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is bringing a thrilling Halloween experience to the community with its annual “Spooktacular Fall Festival.” Held at all eight campus branch locations, this event showcased SCI’s commitment to supporting local businesses and creating a memorable Halloween celebration.

The event is scheduled from 3 to 77 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

The festival featured a perfect blend of spooky and family-friendly activities, including:

Haunted Houses: SCI staff and students go all out, transforming their campuses into haunted houses. The elaborate decorations and committed volunteers make for an unforgettable scare. Trunk-or-Treating: Vendors set up trunk-or-treating stations, ensuring that kids leave with a hefty haul of Halloween candy. It is a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treating experience for all. Food Trucks and Vendors: Local food trucks serve up delicious treats, while vendors provide a diverse range of products to browse and enjoy. Raffles and Prizes: Exciting raffles and prizes add to the festive spirit, providing attendees with chances to win amazing goodies.

For more information about Southern Careers Institute and their community initiatives, please visit scitexas.edu.