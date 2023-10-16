PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Literacy Coalition is hosting its annual Historias de la Vida.

This year’s theme is the Catrina Ball which will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Pepe Salinas Memorial Event Center located at 1011 W. Kelly Avenue.

The event is set to raise funds for the non-profit organization to continue supporting literacy across the community.

The attire for the ball is a black tie with a Dia de los Muertos twist.

The event will include the UTRGV Folkloriko dance group, UTRGV Mariachi group, food, live music, silent auction and bucket raffle items.

Tickets are available at southtexasliteracy.org.