HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Literacy Coalition’s annual “Lotería for Literacy” fundraiser is just around the corner.

The event is set for Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Jose “Pepe” Salinas Civic Center located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave in Pharr.

For $25 attendees can enjoy 35 rounds of lotería with 4 cards. That is 35 opportunities to win from a range of over 30 incredible prizes.

All proceeds will support the coalition’s South Texas Book Distribution Program, which will put them toward their goal of distributing over 200,000 new and free books to area children.

You can also support the cause by volunteering or donating a prize for the lotería. If interested, please reach out to stxliteracy@gmail.com.

For more information visit the South Texas Literacy Coalition.