South Texas ISD teacher calling for more transparency and collaboration from district

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – Teachers at South Texas Independent School District (STISD) teachers returned to campus early this week, and they are phasing in more students this Monday.

Now, one teacher is speaking out to say the district did not prepare her for what is to come.

Long time teacher, Sharon McQuaid does not feel confident in the district’s return-to-campus plan.

“This has not been proactive; this has all been last minute,” said McQuaid.

The district will begin to phase in more students on Monday, however, McQuaid says important information on that return was not sent until late Friday afternoon.

She feels this doesn’t give teachers the opportunity to process the information or provide feedback to the administration.

We took McQuaid’s frustrations to STISD leadership.

They did not speak to us on camera but sent a lengthy email saying they’ve made changes as needed and have made a committee where teachers can take their concerns.

“We put into place Situational Awareness Response Teams – SARTs – to help facilitate the sharing of ideas and feedback in regards to our COVID-19 plans, and we have published this information within our Flexible Learning Initiative: Roadmap to a safe return (Safe Return to Work and School Plan). Teachers and others within our district community can provide feedback through these committees to be shared with the district,” STISD wrote in their email.

McQuaid feels feedback is not taken.

“When we try to ask, we’re told ‘we’ll let you know.’ If we’re allowed to speak, we’re told ‘we’ll let you know,’” said McQuaid.

McQuaid hopes the district will be open to discussion moving forward

“Let’s come together and collaborate and really get our technology, parents and students involved to find out what is the best way to move forward.”