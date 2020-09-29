South Texas ISD requiring all teachers to return to campus, union creates petition

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A Rio Grande Valley school district is requiring all its staff to return to work on campus this week.

A petition filed by teacher union Texas AFT on behalf of staff at South Texas Independent School District is asking the district’s board members to consider teachers in their next transitioning phase.

“We were hoping that teachers be given a choice. Whether it’d be because of their health or their family situation. Every teacher has their own issues and if they have a doctor’s note, they should be allowed to work from home. Many people have requested accommodations which have been denied so that’s another reason why we resulted in this petition,” said Texas AFT Organizer, Alexia Solis.

We reached out South Texas ISD and to superintendent Marco Antonio Lara for a comment regarding this matter. Neither was available for an interview. KVEO/CBS4 is waiting for a response.

Solis says many teachers have expressed concern about having to return, and they believe it may not be necessary to have them all there.

“In the next few days there’s going to be a very small amount of kids maybe up to 30 kids for a week or so, 30 kids in one campus, you don’t need the entire staff. There’s no need to have so many staff members on one campus.”

Solis hopes that the petition will show the district that the community wants to keep its teachers safe. “Having happy staff brings you productivity. Right now, everybody is on pins and needles. With those stress levels, they’re not going to be able to provide that quality instruction that everyone deserves.”