MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Educators across the Rio Grande Valley gathered in Mercedes to attend a workshop focused on helping students with special needs.

South Texas Independent School District hosted the workshop to discuss the district’s Half Day Program, a program that guides students with special needs towards college preparation and readiness.

“My personal mission here at South Texas ISD but also throughout our school district is making sure our students with disabilities have the services they need,” said Brenda De La Garza, special programs director for the district.

South Texas ISD is offering the Half-Day Program partnership to school districts in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

“We’ll be sharing about the programs and opportunities we have, the certifications that our students can earn when they partner with us to support their students with disabilities,” Garza said.

Students interested in enrolling in the program can submit their requests online.

“We want to make sure that our students are are going out into the community and helping their communities no matter the disability that they have, no matter the support that they need,” Garza added.