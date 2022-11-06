MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday.

STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community.

“We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD district,” STISD Rising Scholars Academy Principal Ray Rodriguez told ValleyCentral.

All campuses are tuition-free and serve students from Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties.

“We allow open enrollment for all of our students here, and they have the opportunity to see what we offer,” Rodriguez said. “We do have several sessions going on right now in regard to our content area.”

STISD has a total of four magnet high schools titled South Texas ISD Health Professions, Medical Professions, Science Academy and World Scholars.

There are also two middle schools in the school district titled, South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy and Rising Scholars Academy.