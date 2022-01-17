South Texas International Film Festival postponed due to COVID

A video camera films at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Boris Johnson’s former communications chief has apologized “unreservedly” for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street last year. It is the latest in a string of rule-breaking social events that are threatening to topple the British prime minister. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The 2022 South Texas International Film Festival set to be held in Edinburg has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The annual film festival held by the City of Edinburg in an effort to promote visual arts in the Valley, was scheduled to be held January 19 – 22.

The four-day festival is open to the public and showcases local talent as well as films submitted from around the world.

The organizers of the event announced through their social media that the festival is being postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19.

No new date has been set for the festival.

For more information on the festival, you can visit their website.