EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas International Airport in Edinburg received $10 million in state funding through the passage of the General Appropriations Act.

According to a release from the City of Edinburg, the funding will be used for infrastructure improvements at the airport including threshold lighting, beacon lighting, airfield lighted signage, navigational aids replacement lamps, fixtures, power supply, transformers, and the integration of advanced technologies.

“The airport serves as the primary emergency response staging area for the Rio Grande Valley region,” the release stated. “The investment of funds will facilitate the enhancement of existing infrastructure and the expansion of the airport runway, paving the way for improved operational capabilities and heightened efficiency.”

Additionally, the City of Edinburg will provide match funding in the amount of $1,111,112.00, bringing the total investment to $11,111,112.00.

“The City of Edinburg is immensely grateful to Governor Abbott, Senator Hinojosa, and Chairman Canales and their unwavering support recognizing the importance of South Texas International Airport in Edinburg,” Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said. “The collaboration between local and state entities has paved the way for this monumental investment, which will contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of the region.”