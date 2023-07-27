HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tom Castañeda with South Texas Health System stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to discuss South Texas Healthy Living. It is STHS’s monthly TV show that highlights ways to live a healthier lifestyle.

This week’s focus is on Sports Medicine.

Castañeda says most people think it just relates to sports and athletes, but it actually also applies to exercise as well.

“The episode talks about the treatment and prevention of sports injuries. We’re going to be highlighting sports injuries and how to avoid them. We talked with an orthopedic surgeon who talks about some of the most common injuries related to exercise.”

One way people injure themselves is by jumping right into the workout.

“You want to make sure that you are warming up and stretching regularly. Stretching is really important to prevent injuries and those are just some of the things that we’re going to be talking about. We’ll also highlight sports injuries and speak to a patient who is a CrossFitter and was told at age 33, that he would no longer lift weights again, after suffering a back injury. He tells his story of recovery and is actually lifting heavier [weights] than before his injury.” said Castañeda.

This episode airs Sunday, July 30 at 9 a.m. on NBC.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.