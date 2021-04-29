South Texas Health Systems present “Cinco de Mammo”

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — The South Texas Health System announced they are set to launch their long-running “Cinco de Mammo” mammography screening affair on May 3.

According to a news release, it is a way to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and emphasize the importance of getting an annual mammogram.

In addition, there will be a discounted price of $55 for a 2D mammogram all month long to those without insurance. On May 5, Cinco de Mayo, there will be live mariachi music at the facilities:

  • South Texas Health System McAllen: Light food and refreshments on May 3-7; live mariachi music on May 5 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg: Light food and refreshments on May 10-14; live mariachi music on May 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • South Texas Health System ER Mission: Light food and refreshments on May 17-21; live mariachi music on May 5 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • South Texas Health System ER Weslaco: Light food and refreshments on May 24-28; live mariachi music on May 5 from 3:30 p.m to 4 p.m.

