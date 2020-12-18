South Texas Health System receives COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers

Mauricio Magallanes becomes first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine at South Texas Health System (Source: South Texas Health System)

MCALLEN (KVEO) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Thursday, South Texas Health System (STHS) announced they received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to be distributed to frontline workers at the facilities.

Healthcare workers have signed up for the immunization and will receive them on a scheduled basis throughout the week.

The health system notes that while the vaccine supply is limited, it is a promising step in the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first recipient of the vaccine at STHS is Mauricio Magallanes, a registered nurse who works at the emergency department at STHS McAllen.