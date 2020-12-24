South Texas Health System opens second COVID-19 vaccination clinic for frontline workers

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:
STHSlogo_1541612303911.jpg

(Source: STHS Facebook Page )

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—South Texas Health System announced they have opened a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the city of Edinburg for frontline workers.

The first clinic opened last week in McAllen, according to STHS.

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Starr County

While the vaccination clinic at STHS McAllen is vaccinating the system’s healthcare workers with the Pfizer vaccine, the STHS Edinburg campus will inoculate frontline workers with the Moderna vaccine.

South Texas Health System received the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The initial allotment of 1,400 doses arrived at South Texas Health System Edinburg.

COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to health care workers in the RGV by tomorrow

South Texas Health System in McAllen, received its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. An additional shipment of 975 doses was received on Tuesday.

Additional vaccine shipments are expected at South Texas Health System McAllen and South Texas Health System Edinburg next week, with more shipments anticipated in the coming weeks, according to STHS officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday