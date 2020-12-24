South Texas Health System opens second COVID-19 vaccination clinic for frontline workers

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—South Texas Health System announced they have opened a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the city of Edinburg for frontline workers.

The first clinic opened last week in McAllen, according to STHS.

While the vaccination clinic at STHS McAllen is vaccinating the system’s healthcare workers with the Pfizer vaccine, the STHS Edinburg campus will inoculate frontline workers with the Moderna vaccine.

South Texas Health System received the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The initial allotment of 1,400 doses arrived at South Texas Health System Edinburg.

South Texas Health System in McAllen, received its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. An additional shipment of 975 doses was received on Tuesday.

Additional vaccine shipments are expected at South Texas Health System McAllen and South Texas Health System Edinburg next week, with more shipments anticipated in the coming weeks, according to STHS officials.