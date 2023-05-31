RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System is set to continue its monthly mental health series this week.

‘Let’s Talk Mental Health’ is a virtual seminar presentation where professionals discuss mental disorders and provide education to the public.

The latest installment of STHS’s presentation will focus on Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

STHS will discuss ADHD during its ‘Let’s Talk Mental Health’ series to break stigmas surrounding mental health in the community and how to manage the disorder.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders in childhood.

In the United States, 9.8% of all children in the United States between age 3 to 17 are affected by ADHD. Fewer than 20% of adults have been diagnosed and/or are receiving treatment, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

The free virtual seminar begins at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 1 on South Texas Health System’s Facebook page.