EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chemical dependency unit with the South Texas Health System in Edinburg is aimed to help people battling alcohol and drug abuse.

Health experts share what they are aiming to accomplish as opioid use is on the rise.

“We talk to them, we let them know that they’re not alone we’re here to help and we’re going to offer the best help that we can get,” Alberto Guerrero, Licensed Dependency Counselor with South Texas Health System said.

Nurses, mental health therapists, along with many health experts can be found in Edinburg’s new chemical dependency unit.

The goal of the new unit is to help those battling alcohol and drug addiction which can have a severe impact on a person’s life.

“It affects families, relationships, employment, ranges from so many different things but we try to tackle this issue as best we can, focusing on a holistic approach,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says the facility has seen an increase of patients seeking help. Staff says a big reason for this influx is because of opioid use and that includes cases involving fentanyl here in the Valley.

“As time progresses, we’ve seen various types of drugs that are flooding the market but especially illicit drugs that deal with opioid abuse. Because fentanyl is so deadly and addicting, it is a great concern for a lot of us,” Guerrero said.

In a 10-state study by the CDC, they calculated that almost 57 percent of people who died from an overdose tested positive for fentanyl and fentanyl analogs also tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, or heroin.

Guerrero says it may be difficult to seek help but making that first step could change your future.

“Walking in through those doors is a very difficult decision, but it’ll be well worth the effort,” Guerrero said.

South Texas Health System has requested an expansion adding an additional 10 beds to help with recovery and sobriety care.