MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System is hosting free health screenings this summer to encourage Valley residents to prioritize their health.

The Healthy Summer Screening Series with take place at three of the System’s freestanding ER locations through July 23.

South Texas Health System Freestanding Emergency Departments offers patients preventive screenings at any of the following locations:

– South Texas Health System ER Mission

– South Texas Health System ER McColl

– South Texas Health System ER Weslaco

The free screenings include blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index (BMI) screenings, glucometer checks and information on recommended screenings for men and women.

Patients will also have the opportunity to speak with staff about additional screening options available, including cash pricing on laboratory and radiology services.

The screenings began June 25 and will continue in the month of July.

The schedule is as follows:

-8 to 11 a.m. July 9 at South Texas Health System ER McColl

-8 to 11 a.m. July 23 at South Texas Health System ER Weslaco

Live music, free snacks and beverages will be provided at the events.

For more information on South Texas Health System’s screening and diagnostic services visit SouthTexasHealthSystem.com.