HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season, South Texas Health Systems invites the public to its annual Christmas Posada.

There will be performances by local students, plenty of games and activities for the kids, delicious hot cocoa, and holiday-themed displays by STHS facilities and local community organizations.

The event will take place on Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the South Texas Health System Children’s Main Parking Lot at 1102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.