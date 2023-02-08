EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital will be hosting its first-ever 1K race to promote long-term health and fitness benefits to the community.

The Eddy Safari Run will give the opportunity for children and adults to walk or run “on the wild side,” according to a press release from STHS Children’s Hospital.

“Beyond providing medical care to the littlest of patients in our community, South Texas Health System Children’s is committed to helping promote healthy living, and this year’s Eddy’s Safari Run is great opportunity to do that!,” Tom Castaneda, System Director of Marketing and Public Relations, South Texas Health System said.

The event will include an expo highlighting community resources available to children and parents related to health and wellness.

Participants can register online now through Thursday, March 2.

All proceeds will go towards a local charity, according to STHS Children’s Hospital.

The 1k run and walk event begins at 8 a.m., Saturday, March 4 at South Texas Health System Children’s main parking lot located on 1102 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.