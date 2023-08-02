MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health Systems will be having its “Aim For the Stars” career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the McAllen Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whether you like working and caring for patients or working behind the scenes, don’t miss your chance to meet with STHS recruiters and department directors.

You can also learn more about the clinical and non-clinical positions available across South Texas Health System’s 11 facilities and interview on the spot.

Open positions include, but are not limited to:

Registered Nurses, Nursing Educators & Nursing Managers

Licensed Vocational Nurses & Nursing Assistants

Patient Care Technicians

Pharmacists & Pharmacy Techs

Physical, Occupational & Speech Therapists

Respiratory Therapists

Radiology, Imaging & CT Techs

Behavioral/Mental Health Technicians

Licensed Therapists

Phlebotomy Clerks & Laboratory Techs

Admissions Representatives/Registrars

Environmental Services Workers/Housekeepers

Support Staff, including Maintenance Workers, Security Guards

For more information visit South Texas Health System.