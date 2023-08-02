MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health Systems will be having its “Aim For the Stars” career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the McAllen Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Whether you like working and caring for patients or working behind the scenes, don’t miss your chance to meet with STHS recruiters and department directors.
You can also learn more about the clinical and non-clinical positions available across South Texas Health System’s 11 facilities and interview on the spot.
Open positions include, but are not limited to:
- Registered Nurses, Nursing Educators & Nursing Managers
- Licensed Vocational Nurses & Nursing Assistants
- Patient Care Technicians
- Pharmacists & Pharmacy Techs
- Physical, Occupational & Speech Therapists
- Respiratory Therapists
- Radiology, Imaging & CT Techs
- Behavioral/Mental Health Technicians
- Licensed Therapists
- Phlebotomy Clerks & Laboratory Techs
- Admissions Representatives/Registrars
- Environmental Services Workers/Housekeepers
- Support Staff, including Maintenance Workers, Security Guards
For more information visit South Texas Health System.