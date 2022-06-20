LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Ecotourism Center has announced a mini-summer camp.

In a Facebook post, the center said every week in July, children enrolled will get to learn more about native plants, birds, insects, habitats, and more.

The camp is open for up to 24 students ages 7 to 10 and those attending will enjoy the activities scheduled, said the center.

It is a first-come, first-serve and spaces are filling quickly. For registration and more information, call (956) 772-0212.