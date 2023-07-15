LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Ecotourism Center is hosting various summer programs.

The center will begin its summer program on Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at STEC a “Natural Ways to Dye” art event by creating art with natural dyes made from vegetables.

The event will be $5 per child and every participant will take their project home.

Starting July 18 and continuing every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the South Texas Ecotourism Center will be showing “The Laguna Atascosa: A South Texas Treasure.”

Lastly starting now and continuing everyday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the center will host Breakfast with the Birds.

The center encourages the community to bring their coffee and breakfast and enjoy a morning with nature while hearing the birds sing.

Both events are free and open for the community.