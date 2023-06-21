LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Ecotourism Center is hosting National Pollinator Week.

National Pollinator Week brings light to support pollinator health such as insects and small animals, who help pollinate plants.

A few examples of a pollinator include butterflies, birds and bees.

“Pollinator populations are decreasing because their food and homes are disappearing, diseases have increased and rising temperatures and natural disasters are affecting their ability to survive,” South Texas Ecotourism Center said in a release.

Visitors can receive a complimentary wildflower seeds of the Rio Grande Valley region from the center.

A few wildflower seeds options may include Cowpen Daisies, Sunflowers, Indian Hat and Indian Blanket flowers.

The week-long event began Monday and will end Sunday, June 25.

National Pollinator Week events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ecotourism Center located on 201 W. State Highway 100 in Laguna Vista.