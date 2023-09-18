HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Ecotourism Center in Laguna Vista is holding two events this week.

Pablo Medrano with STEC announced the Fall Speaker Series for Sept. 21. Marilyn Lorenz will speak on bird migration. Lorenz is a Texas Master Naturalist and a regular nature guide leader at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sept. 22 STEC will host the Autumn Equinox aka First Day of Fall Celebration also from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be yoga sessions, live music, holistic shop vendors, seasonal craft activities, and a sunset ritual.

Both events are free and open to the public.

STEC is located at 501 W. Texas Highway 100 in Laguna Vista.

