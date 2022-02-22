LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Ecotourism Center in Laguna Vista officially celebrated its grand opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The celebration brought together many elected officials and members of the community to learn more and take a tour of the approximately 10-acre center.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. emceed the event and said the new center was the result of teamwork and Cameron County Commissioner, David A. Garza’s vision.

“Commissioner Garza came to the commissioner’s court with this idea several years ago with the hope of bringing attention and having another tourist destination and especially bringing attention to the ecosystem, to the nature, the beauty of nature that we have here in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Treviño.

Commissioner Garza said the project cost about $11 million dollars and explained that the funding came from federal grants, state grants, and venue taxes.

“We came up with this idea of a venue tax, and the venue tax of course you heard is, we collect money from hotel revenues and car rentals, which is what pays this,” said Garza.

He said the center will provide visitors with a source of education on the importance of conserving native habitats and will be at no cost to the visitors.

Edward Meza, the executive director of the South Texas Ecotourism said visitors can expect to see displays of four valley ecosystems.

The center features trails, sculptures of animals, and signage explaining the ecosystems.

Meza said there are still plans in the works for the new center.

“We’re going to have educational programs, we’re going to have school groups, we’re going to have presenters, we’ll have a series of speakers coming to talk about different aspects of the nature and fauna of the Rio Grande Valley,” he said.

For more information on the South Texas Ecotourism Center, you can visit their website.