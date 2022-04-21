MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Comic Con (STXCC) returns to the Rio Grande Valley, celebrating all things comics, anime, gaming, and entertainment.

Held at the McAllen Convention Center, the three-day event is anticipated to be the biggest STXCC yet.

Individuals attending will be able to visit the Vendor Market, Artist Alley, the Game Arena or get food at Papa John’s.

Comic Book Legend Jim Shooter along with Comic Artist Carlos Barberi and All Elite Wrestling Professional Wrestler Ruby Soho will be attending the event.

Celebrity guests set to appear are as followed:

Chuck Norris, known for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger

Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost from the Power Rangers

Chandler Riggs and Alanna Masterson, known for their roles in The Walking Dead

Sam J. Jones from Flash Gordon

Taryn Manning, known for her role in Orange is the New Black

Judith Hoag from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Steven Ogg from Westworld

Panels with celebrity guests and contests will be held on the Main Stage and Stage 2.

Voice actors scheduled to attend are as followed:

Jason Liebrecht, known for voicing characters in Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia

Linda Ballantyne, Cherami Leigh, and Katie Griffin, known for voicing characters in Sailor Moon

Jason Douglas, known for voicing characters in One Piece and Walking Dead

Ian Sinclair, known for voicing characters in My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super

Kids’ Zone will be offered with games, sing-alongs, educational presentations and crafts, and its very own stage.

Tickets will be sold at the door, however, 3-Day passes and single-day passes are still available for purchase at Kaboom Comics, Kaboom Games, Anime Boom in McAllen, Kaboom Comics in Weslaco, or J&V Toys in Harlingen. Individuals can also purchase tickets at pre-sale prices before the event on the website HERE.