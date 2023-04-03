MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Comic Con 2023 is near and with it comes big name actors headed to the Rio Grande Valley.

The three day convention begins Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Blvd.

The guest list features eight TV and film actors, nine voice actors and two comic book artists guests.

Big-name actors such as The Mandalorian, The Boys actor Giancarlo Esposito, Hellboy himself Ron Perlman, and actor Edward James Olmos, best known for his roles in the biofilm Selena and Stand and Deliver, will be attending the convention.

Childhood favorite voice actors featured in the guest list are Olivia Olson, Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. from the Disney show Phineas and Ferb; the voice of Courage the Cowardly Dog Marty Grabstein and the voice of Master Chief from the video game Halo, Steve Downes.

Guests featured and their date appearance are as follows:

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian and Stan Edgar from Amazon Original show The Boys is scheduled to appear on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Ron Perlman, known for his role as Hellboy and Clay Marrow from Sons of Anarchy, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

Edward James Olmos, best known for his roles as Abraham Quintanilla in the biofilm Selena and Jaime Escalante in the 1998 film Stand and Deliver, is scheduled on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

William Shatner, sci-fi actor from the popular Star Trek franchise and the horror anthology series The Twilight Zone, is scheduled for Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Theo Rossi, known for his role as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz from the Sons of Anarchy, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Rose McGowan, known for her roles in the 1999 horror film Jawbreaker and 1996 slasher film Scream, has a scheduled appearance on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Mick Foley, WWE wrestler, has an appearance on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Max Mittelman, voice actor from One Punch Man and Seven Deadly Sins, is scheduled to appear Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Greg Capullo, comic book artist known for his work in Batman, Spawn and Batman & The Joker, is scheduled to appear Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

The following actors are scheduled for all three days of the event:

Austin St. John, known as the Red Power Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Greg Baldwin, voice actor best known for his roles in Samurai Jack and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Steve Downes, best known as the voice of Mater Chief from Halo and Starlord from Avenger’s Earth’s Mightest Heroes.

Marty Grabstein, the voice of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Janet Varney, voice actress from the Legend of Korra.

Abby Trott, voice actress from popular animes such as Demon Slayer, Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter X Hunter.

Olivia Olson, voice actress known for her role as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb and Marceline the Vampire Queen from Adventure Time.

Vincent Martella, childhood actor known for his role as Greg Wullger in Everybody Hates Chris and the voice of Phineas from Phineas and Ferb.

David Errigo Jr., voice actor known for his role as Ferb from the Disney show Phineas and Ferb and Yu-Gi-Oh! Arv-V.

Sam De La Rosa, comic book artist known for his work in Venom, Spider-

Man and Predator.

Fans of all ages can cosplay as their favorite comic book, anime, or franchise character, meet the actors featured in the guest list, attend panels and shop around from local vendors.

VIP tickets are sold out. However, general admission tickets are still on sale ranging from price of $25 to $60 and kid passes for ages 6 to 12, range from prices of $15 to $30.

On Friday, doors open at 11:30 a.m. for VIP passes only and noon for general admission. On Saturday, doors open at 10:30 a.m. for VIP followed by general admission passes at 11 a.m.

On the final day of the convention, doors open at 10:30 a.m. for VIP followed by general admission passes at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, to purchase tickets or check out the upcoming schedule, visit www.southtexascomiccon.com.