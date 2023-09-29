MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College unveiled its new logo Friday at the McAllen Convention Center in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

STC leadership, administration, Board of Trustees, as well as local and area elected officials and dignitaries, and college faculty and staff were in attendance.

STC began its rebranding efforts over a year ago. It introduced new colors and an updated Jaguar emblem for Jag Swag with many other changes as well.

The logo, inspired by the rosette of a Jaguar, the school’s mascot, brings to the college a new sophisticated look that is timeless and destined to instill STC pride in past, current and future students.









