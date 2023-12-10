EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, and for one family, it was a bittersweet occasion.

Gilberto Lorenzo Ortiz was three classes away from graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree before he lost his battle with cancer.

Before the ceremony commenced, and STC official announced that, “Every student that enters South Texas College, is fulfilling a dream of a higher education. And then there are times when that dream can’t be realized.”

Gilberto Lorenzo’s son Ozzy said, “He had stage four cancer. He had cancer in his lung and in his pancreas. He found out like in August, early August, and two months later he passed away.”

For the Ortiz family, higher education was a group effort. Gilberto, his wife Dorothy son Ozzy all took classes at STC together. Ozzy said his family would often meet in the school cafeteria to study and spend time with each other.

“Some people would kind of find it like, what, like kind of like crazy, but honestly it was really fun, and there’s good memories there,” Ozzy Ortiz said.

The Ortiz family said Gilberto wanted to get his Bachelor’s Degree so he could advance in his career. Ozzy said his dad also wanted to inspire him.

Ozzy Ortiz said, “He’s always wanted to get that degree, and he wanted to show me that like, as long as you put in the effort and the work and you have your mind at it, just set, you can achieve anything.”

Ortiz’s wife, Dorothy, said that in his last days, her husband regretted he wouldn’t be able to graduate and receive his degree.

After his passing, she contacted the school to see what they could do to make her husband’s dream come true. At Saturday’s ceremony, Gilberto received a posthumous degree.

Matthew Hebbard, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at STC, said that in situations like Gilberto’s, school staff or the family of the deceased will reach out to the registrar’s office and inform them of the situation. Hebbard said the school reviews each case and decides how to proceed.

“In this case, the gentleman who unfortunately lost his life, he was very close to graduating his bachelor’s degree, so in our mind he earned the degree,” Hebbard said.

Ozzy Ortiz walked across the stage and accepted the degree in his father’s place.

“It is a really big honor to me and my family to get his degree. It was one of his goals, and he was so dedicated to school,” Ortiz said.

Dorothy and Gilberto Ortiz met when they were both students at STC. Dorothy, herself a teacher, said education has always been important to her family.

Speaking of her husband, Dorothy Ortiz said, “He wanted to get his degree, and he did. We’re very proud.”