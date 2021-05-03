South Texas airports to receive COVID-19 relief funds, Senator Cornyn says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced several airports in South Texas were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $300,000 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The senator’s news release said the funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which he voted in favor of last December.

From the Office of Sen. John Cornyn

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result. I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in South Texas,” said the senator.

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

AIP grants are separate from the funding awarded through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, noted the release.