South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival: City of McAllen to host holiday drive-thru event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of McAllen

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen invites the public to a drive-thru holiday event, South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival.

Tickets on sale starting November 12, the South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival is a 25-minute journey through “millions of lights, snowfall, Santa’s Castle, and Christmastime magic,” according to the event website.

After a drive down festive lights individuals can end the night enjoying s’mores, hot chocolate, and festival food while they take in a movie at the Holiday Auto Cinema & Food Court.

Sponsored by Junior’s Supermarket the event will also have snowfall along with live concerts.

For more information on the South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories