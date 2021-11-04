South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival: City of McAllen to host holiday drive-thru event

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen invites the public to a drive-thru holiday event, South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival.

Tickets on sale starting November 12, the South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival is a 25-minute journey through “millions of lights, snowfall, Santa’s Castle, and Christmastime magic,” according to the event website.

After a drive down festive lights individuals can end the night enjoying s’mores, hot chocolate, and festival food while they take in a movie at the Holiday Auto Cinema & Food Court.

Sponsored by Junior’s Supermarket the event will also have snowfall along with live concerts.

For more information on the South Pole Illuminated Drive Festival click here.