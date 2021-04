This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The city of South Padre Island will be distributing COVID-19 vaccine vouchers on Tuesday.

According to a release, the distribution will take place at the Convention and Visitors Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is mentioned the vaccination clinic will be listed on the voucher.

This is a first-come, first-served drive-thru event. All those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles.

The clinic is open for all individuals 18 and older.