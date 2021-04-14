South Padre Island to distribute COVID-19 vaccine vouchers

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The city of South Padre Island will be distributing vouchers for a vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday.

The vouchers will be distributed on April 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convention & Visitors Centre.

The Moderna vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 18 on first-come, first-served basis.

It is mentioned, the vouchers will be issued to the name on the identification presented, and only one voucher will be given per person.

The vaccine clinic will be held Thursday at Port Isabel Event Center, no other details are mentioned.