South Padre Island suffers water outage, may be without water for hours

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — South Padre Island is suffering a water outage due to an accident that happened on Sunday.

According to a press release, a contractor replacing a fire hydrant struck a water pipe along the Padre Boulevard Frontage Road on Sunday, causing the left lane of the road to be submerged in water.

The Laguna Madre Water District is addressing the issue and is advising that the entire island may be without water for several hours.

The expected time for the water to come back on is around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SPI officials are asking residents to conserve water at this time.

