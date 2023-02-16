Students drink on the beach during the annual ritual of Spring Break March 25, 2008 on South Padre Island, Texas. (Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Police Department will participate in a statewide roundup March 4 to collect debt owed on outstanding warrants.

“We encourage those with outstanding citations to take this opportunity to pay their fines now without incurring further penalties,” said SPI Police Chief Claudine O’Carroll. “During the warrant roundup, you can be arrested at any time or any place, which will result in additional fees.”

The city urges anyone with outstanding citations to take care of their tickets now to avoid arrest. Those voluntarily appearing in the Municipal Court to take care of citations, will not be arrested, said the city.

Individuals experiencing hardship and who are unable to pay can contact the court to discuss payment options.

Payment methods accepted are Visa, MasterCard, cash, cashier’s check, and money order.

For more information call 956-761-8137. Payments may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week online.

The South Padre Island Municipal Court is located at 4601 Padre Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.