South Padre Island order makes beachgoers face the heat

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – In its regular Wednesday meeting, the city council for the city of South Padre Island voted to extend its ban on pop-up tents and umbrellas larger than eight feet in diameter, to stop people from congregating on the beach and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

South Padre Island city council says they extended the emergency order, which was set to expire in the next few days, for another month as a precaution against spreading COVID.

“We’re getting ready to start having an influx of Winter Texans that are coming down here,” said South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty.

Mayor McNulty is worried about where those travelers are coming from.

“One of my concerns is the Winter Texans are coming from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Kansas, etc.,” said McNulty.

Places McNulty says are currently experiencing high numbers of cases like the Rio Grande Valley did in the late summer.

Beachgoers wonder if that decision punishes people on family vacation more so than others.

“I understand why they would want to prohibit large gatherings, but then again if it’s your family members or your relatives, I think that we should be able to make our own choices and be able to be the judge of our own safety,” said Christa Walters, a visitor to South Padre Island’s beaches.

South Padre Island has safety patrols on the beaches making sure people follow the emergency order.