SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new beach resort opened its doors Monday morning to South Padre Island residents and visitors.

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce revealed Margaritaville Beach Resort as its newest tourist destination during a ribbon cutting celebration.

It is a complete remodel of the former Pearl Hotel South Padre. The $30 million renovation showcases 250 guestrooms and condos, Joe Merchant’s Coffee and Provisions, a Landshark Bar and Grill, Salty Rim Bar and a new poolscape with a swim up bar.

“This is such a beautiful place and we’re so excited to have this name here on South Padre Island,” Alita Bagley President of the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce said.

The new beach resort offers guests a resort spa and event rooms for social events including weddings and professional meetings.

Bagley says the Margaritaville resort name on the map will boost the economy throughout South Padre Island.

“A name like that is known all over the country is going to draw more people,” Bagley said. “I think it’s going to help our businesses on South Padre, not just our hotel but our restaurants, our amenities, our activities.”

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island is located on 310 Padre Blvd.

The company says it has 23 locations across North American and the Caribbean, but say the Island location is the only Margaritaville on the Gulf Coast.