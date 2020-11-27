South Padre Island nature center looking for missing macaw

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing macaw.

According to a release, Jojo the Macaw was spooked and flew away on Wednesday.

The center states Jojo was spotted in the 45000 block of Gulf Blvd. They also mention she enjoys buildings, railing and stairwells.

After two days on her own she is tired and frightened, said the release.

If you spot Jojo, you are asked to not engage with her and instead immediately contact the South Padre Island Police Department at (956) 761-5454 or dial (956) 243-1920.

Jojo has been at the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary since she was a baby, said the release.