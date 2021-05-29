South Padre Island lacks masks and social distancing for the holiday weekend

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)- The island is a hot spot for Memorial Day weekend as hundreds of visitors camped out on the beach on Friday.

For many, the beach means family time and getting a golden tan, but for others, this weekend is the perfect time to go out in public without a mask or socially distancing from others.

“The island is so beautiful–I do not wear a mask. I like breathing the fresh air…I like smelling the wind,” said South Padre Island local Jose Longoria. “I don’t know. Maybe because I’m young but it’s just a choice that you gotta make.”

With a busy weekend ahead of the island, the crowd isn’t getting any smaller and is expected to grow throughout the holiday weekend.

The biggest beach party in South Padre Island, Clayton’s Bar and Grill is hosting a concert Saturday night and anticipates hundreds of guests inside the bar.

“We encourage everybody to wear their mask if they feel uncomfortable out here, especially we’re an outdoor venue so it’s not required to wear a mask,” said Clayton’s Bar and Grill bartender, Armondo Sanchez. “I recommend you do take safety and there are guidelines in place for all that.”

Although masks are not required, they continue to provide safety to individuals, their families, and those around them.

According to a Facebook post from the South Padre Island Police Department, patrols will be set up for the Memorial holiday weekend to ensure the safety of everyone.