South Padre Island invites RGV residents to appear in TV commercial campaign

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) – The City of South Padre Island, in conjunction with Leal Media, is looking for people to be a part of their TV commercial.

The City of South Padre Island encourages Rio Grande Valley residents to be a part of their next TV commercial campaign.

The campaign will showcase various activities and attractions throughout the Island and will be shown in target markets around the U.S.

Aspiring actors, models, and families of all ethnicities, ages, and backgrounds are invited to the casting calls that will be held this weekend on May 15 and 16.

They will be non-speaking, paid roles, and no experiences is necessary to try out.

Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Ed Caum, said the campaign aims to have a different look and feel than the commercials done in the past.

“We want to come up with a campaign that looks new and young and fresh,” said Caum. “We want people that have never been in a commercial before, and love our Island, to come out and show their support, and be an actor for the day.”

Caum adds that the city is making an effort to work with Valley residents on camera and behind the scenes.

A McAllen-based video production company, Leal Media, will be the first local company to work on a TV commercial campaign for the Island.

“We are really working hard to try and be good Valley partners and hire people that are local and do the job well,” said Caum. “We’ve worked with Enrique on our Live Like a Local series, which was very, very successful.”

Leal Media Director and Producer, Enrique Leal, said that the campaign presents a unique opportunity for locals.

“These types of opportunities don’t come often here in the Valley,” said Leal. “This is a great opportunity because there are not that many local TV commercials at this caliber being done here.”

Chosen talent will only be needed for one day sometime between the end of May and the beginning of June. Commercial spots will be filmed during weekdays.

Leal Media will be hosting two in-person casting calls for the commercials. Each casting will take five to 10 minutes.

The first will be on May 15 at the Courtyard by Marriot, on South Padre Island, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The next casting call will be held the following day, May 16, in McAllen at the Hawthorn Suites from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents may also send contact information (name, email address, phone number) and a clothed, full-body shot, through email to lealtalent@gmail.com, or call (956) 926-9298 to set up an appointment at either location.