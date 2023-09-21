SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is gathering competitors from six countries for the 90th annual International Surf Rescue Challenge.

The surf rescue competition allows competitors to showcase their lifesaving and rescue skills in swimming, paddling and running events.

“This is the first time it has been hosted in the United States and we’re doing right here in the Island,” Jim Pigg, Fire Chief, South Padre Island said.

Lifeguards from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Japan, Canada and the United States will be battling out to claim the gold.

“Being able to represent the United States is such a cool experience that I didn’t even know I would even be granted,” Sophia Gulotti, a lifeguard representing the United States said. “I think it’s even more cool to be able to meet the athletes from all over the world and just share the love for life saving.”

The International Surf Rescue Competition ends Sunday, September 24.