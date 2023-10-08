SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre, Clayton’s and Sandcastle Day Founders hosted the 35th annual Sandcastle Days.

The event took place on Sunday morning at Clayton’s Beach Bar.

Artist: Sue McGrew (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Sue McGrew (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Seveline Beauregard (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Marie Line Gagne (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Marie Line Gagne (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Karlis Lee (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Joaquin Cortez (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Isabelle Gasse (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Ilya Filimontsev (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Ilya Filimontsev (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Christy McDonald Atkinson (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

Artist: Christy McDonald Atkinson (Photo by Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral)

“It’s such a great way for people to come out and enjoy the beach, pretty much when summer is over,” Lucinda Wierenga, founder of Sandcastle Days said. “It’s really for our locals, our Valley people, to come out and get another shot at the beach and see some amazing artwork.”

Wierenga said there were 10 master sculptors and 16 beginner sculptors at the event. She added they try their best to keep the sandcastles intact with spray glue.