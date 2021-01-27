South Padre Island holding registration for vaccine vouchers

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — South Padre Island officials are requiring those seeking vouchers for Cameron County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to register online.

South Padre Island will give away vouchers to eligible residents on Thursday to anyone 65 and older.

The vaccine clinic will take place in Los Fresnos on Friday.

Residents will have to either register online or call (956) 761-8106 to sign up for the vouchers.

The link for registration can be found here.

If you choose to call, you must call on Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Officials recommend signing up online.

Once registered, residents will be given instructions on where to get their vouchers.

Registrants who do not get a voucher for this vaccine clinic will be placed on the city’s list for future distributions.