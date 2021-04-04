South Padre Island experiencing interruptions in emergency lines, advising residents to use other numbers

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — The South Padre Island Police Department is advising residents that the city’s emergency and non-emergency lines are experiencing interruptions.

The department did not list a reason for the outage but is offering alternative lines for residents to contact.

For non-emergency calls, residents can call (956) 761-8114 or (956) 761-8115.

For emergency calls, residents can still call 911, however, the calls will be handled by the Los Fresnos call center.

The department notes that AT&T officials are working to resolve the issue.