Boil water notice canceled in South Padre Island

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

South Padre Island, Texas (KVEO)—A boil water notice for residents in South Padre Island was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. a contractor on Padre Blvd struck a water pipe causing the northbound left lane to be submerged. LMWD said they repaired the line break on South Padre Island was completed on Sunday night at 11:20 p.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced it has required the Laguna Madre Water District to notify all customers of to boil water before consumption.

The public water system says they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday