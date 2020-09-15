Boil water notice canceled in South Padre Island

South Padre Island, Texas (KVEO)—A boil water notice for residents in South Padre Island was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. a contractor on Padre Blvd struck a water pipe causing the northbound left lane to be submerged. LMWD said they repaired the line break on South Padre Island was completed on Sunday night at 11:20 p.m.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced it has required the Laguna Madre Water District to notify all customers of to boil water before consumption.

The public water system says they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water.