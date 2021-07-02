South Padre Island businesses prepare for Fourth of July weekend

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO)- South Padre Island businesses fully staffed for the fourth of July weekend.

Beach Park at Isla Blanca only had two water rides open in early June because they did not have enough staff.

“We were not immune to the staffing shortages a lot of the tourism and service industries experienced at the beginning of this year,” said Mike Bigelow, Beach Park at Isla Blanca Director of Marketing and Sales.

Bigelow told KVEO that staffing shortages were alleviated when local school districts ended their school year.

The water park employs between 200 and 300 people each summer, and the park has met the numbers needed to fully operate through the summer, according to Bigelow.

Ship Shape, an SPI gift shop will also be fully staffed and operating this summer.

Co-owner, Liz Money told KVEO that during the pandemic, they were short on staff, customers and merchandise, but now they are stocked on everything they need for the holiday weekend.

“We are as ready as we can get! Fourth of July weekend is always off the charts,” said Money. “We have no idea what to expect. We will be here sun up to way past sundown.”

Ship Shape and Beach Park at Isla Beach said they are thankful for their staff numbers but are looking to hire more.

For more information on employment with Beach Park at Isla Beach, click here,for more information on employment with Ship Shape, stop by the story to fill out an application.