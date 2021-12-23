South Padre Island businesses prepare for busy holiday weekends

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local South Padre Island businesses and short-term rental companies enjoyed a sunny day on Thursday on the eve of the holiday weekend. Some said they are awaiting a big wave of out of town visitors.

One local golf cart rental store called In and Out Beach Shop & Rental said this is their first year open, and they already have reservations from customers for the Christmas weekend.

“We’ve already rented some cars for the whole weekend, for 6 or 7 days, so we know that’s there’s going to be some people this weekend,” said Alma Martinez, a salesperson at In and Out Beach Shop & Rental.

Out of town visitors like Varun Bari said they are already getting their weekend started by renting golf carts from In and Out Beach Shop.

“I have a group of 12. We are people visiting from Seattle, from Alabama, we are from Texas as well,” said Bari. “We just want to enjoy the good weather, spend some quality time together, and soak in South Padre Island beach!”

Down the road at Island Services, employee Joe Lobue said that they are seeing better reservation rates this year than last year.

“We’re probably going to be about 70, 80 percent filled up for this weekend,” said Lobue. “Last year because everybody was pretty much on lock down, now everybody is able to visit their families.”

Teresa Rodriguez, senior manager of marketing and communications at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said a part of the crowd this year is due to travelers from Mexico.

“We’re seeing more cars from northern states of Mexico since they opened the border, and of course because of the holidays we are seeing more and more people coming here and seeing people spend more than one day or one night,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds that they will not have official numbers until after the second week of January, but as it stands, New Year’s weekend is expected to be a packed weekend.

“We’re going to have a longer weekend. We can expect to see more reservations and more people interested in coming here from Christmas Eve all the way to New Years,” said Rodriguez.