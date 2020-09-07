South Padre Island businesses picking up over Labor Day weekend

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — County beaches are set to remain closed until Tuesday, however, business at South Padre Island picked up this Labor Day weekend.

“Saturday we were definitely booked, it was over 100 percent,” said Jaime Guadalupe Molina, a receptionist at Suites at Sunchase. “Friday we were about 90 percent. Today, we’re about 91 percent. That’s been the weekend that we had.”

He adds about this time last year, rooms would be completely reserved. At 90 percent 76 of the 84 rooms are occupied, with visitors coming from the RGV, Austin and San Antonio.

“We were at probably 20 percent at the beginning of the week, and then everybody booked around Wednesday, Thursday,” he said.

The holiday weekend also attracted Robert Lerma and his family to the island for the first time in over a year.

“As long as we follow regulations, we’ve got germ-x everywhere, a box of masks, take precautions,” he said, adding they haven’t had any issues and are doing their best to avoid the crowds.

“We were at the island,” he said. “As soon as we started seeing people gather around and bunch up, we just packed up and left, over here.”

Edwin Alvarado with One-Stop Rentals said these visitors are welcome since business for them has also been a bit slow all summer.

“I believe tomorrow it’s going to stay about the same, and as soon as Tuesday hits, it’s just going to die completely,” he said.

One major business at the island with zero guests? Bars.

Though they briefly reopened in May, they have since been declared “leading transmission zones” and are not to reopen until cases across the state drop below 10 percent per Governor Greg Abbott’s order.