South Padre Island begins the Beach Ambassador program

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – South Padre Island announced the start of the Beach Ambassadors program.

The city said the program was introduced by their Environmental Health Services Department. The program consists of volunteers to educate beach-goers on all current Emergency Management orders.

Ambassadors will provide monitoring and observation, reporting potential health and safety concerns, and emergency situations, along with potential ordinance violations.

Ambassadors will be a friendly face to our beach-goers while keeping the public’s s health and safety at the forefront, said the city.

The ambassadors will be concentrating their efforts on the following restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

All types of canopies and pop-up tents will be prohibited. Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet (96-inches) in diameter will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between the equipment.

No gatherings of more than 10 people.

Face mask/covering education.

To sign up to become an ambassador, contact the Environmental Health Services Department at (956) 761-8123.