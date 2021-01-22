South Padre Island assists with oral rabies vaccination program

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – On Jan. 27 the city of South Padre Island Animal Control Division will be assisting the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Division with the Oral Rabies Vaccination Program.

The city said the program is aimed at reducing, with the goal of eliminating, the dog strain of rabies carried by coyotes in Texas. Vaccination for rabies will be distributed around the city in non-populated areas that may attract coyotes.

The baits are made of a fishmeal casing with a pouch in the center that contains the rabies vaccine.

South Padre Island urges the public to avoid disturbing the baits, which are clearly marked with warning signs. If a person or an animal should come in contact with the bait, please contact the number imprinted on the bait for the Texas Department of Health at 1-877-722-6725 or click here.

For additional information please contact the South Padre Island Environmental Health Services Department at (956) 761-8123, said the city’s news release.

